STOUGHTON - Ronald R. Blum, age 55, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Stoughton Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1964, in Madison, the son of Viola (Adler) Blum.

Ron married Nancy Outhouse on Sept. 14, 1985.

He was the owner and operator of R & R Carpet Cleaning for 25 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Nikki Blum and Kelli (Austin) Wienke; three brothers, Bob (Karen), Rick and Rueben (Lesley); five sisters, Kate (Norm) Hermanson, Sue (Mike) Sommers, Sharon (Joe) Saccaro, Christine (Gary) Manton and Val (John) White; in-laws, Bob & Ardys Outhouse; brother-in-law, Brian (Renae) Outhouse; sister-in-law, Sue (Loren) Vanderbilt; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Blum; and a nephew, Joey Blum.

A time to share remembrances will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 6 p.m., on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of sharing on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

Events

Sep 15
Celebration of Life
Sunday, September 15, 2019
6:00PM
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North
Stoughton, WI 53589
Sep 15
Visitation
Sunday, September 15, 2019
3:00PM-6:00PM
Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 North
Stoughton, WI 53589
