MADISON - Peggy Lou (Privett) Blum, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was an active, long standing member of East Madison Baptist Church. She enjoyed her church family and her friends at McDonald's
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Jersey" Blum; parents, William Privett and Agnes Russell; and her sisters, Helen Wollin-Mcknight and Marietta "Mimi" Smith.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Susan) Russell, and granddaughters, Jessica and Jenifer (Mark) Brechtl; her son, David (Sukhui) Privett, and grandson, Jason, and granddaughter, Brenda; a sister, Phyllis Geffken; brother, Duane Privett; and a brother-in-law, Ken Smith.
A memorial service will be held at EAST MADISON BAPTIST CHURCH, 4917 Milwaukee St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, followed by a reception at the church.