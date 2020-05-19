Blum, Evelyn A.

MADISON - Evelyn A. Blum, age 93, passed away Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Care Center, with her daughter by her side. A full obituary will appear on Sunday. Please share your memories of Evelyn at: www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

