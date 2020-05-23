Blum, Evelyn A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Evelyn A. Blum, age 93, passed away on May 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Care Center with her daughter at her side. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 2, 1926 to Herbert and Gertrude Tomchak. Evelyn graduated from the all-girl Lourdes Catholic High School in Chicago in 1944. In 1945 she met Benjamin Blum in Lake Delton and on May 19, 1946 they were married in Chicago. They were together for 70 years, until his death in July 2016.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Evelyn had been active in Jaycettes and was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was the secretary to the guidance counselors at what was then known as Orchard Ridge Middle School for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, reading and most of all loving and caring for her family.

Evelyn is survived by daughters, Susan (George) Brooks of Sarasota, Fla. and Peggy Brigham of Pardeeville; granddaughter, Erin (Jay) Latteu of Neenah; brother, Robert (Terri) Tomchak of Bridgton, Maine; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben in 2016; and brother Herbert in 2018.

Due to COVID19, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Foundation, 5701 Raymond Rd, Madison, WI, 53711, or SSM Health at Home Foundation (please designate Hospice on check) and mail to 2802 Walton Commons Lane, Madison, WI, 53718.