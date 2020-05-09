Blum, Carla R.

BELLEVILLE - Carla R. Blum, age 82 passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville. She was born on July 2, 1937 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Lawrence "Gabe" Blum and Hazel Sweetwood. Carla graduated from Monticello High School in 1955. Carla then moved to New Glarus where she resided for many years and working as an administrative assistant for several medical and veterinary clinics. In her free time, she enjoyed working on sewing, embroidery, and knitting projects.