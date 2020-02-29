Bloodgood, Sharon S.

MIDDLETON / MADISON - Sharon S. Bloodgood, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on Nov. 22, 1939, in Evansville, Ind., the daughter of George McKinley Snyder and Rosa Ellen Freeman.
Sharon graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in 1957. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1961, with a B.S. in Nursing. She went on to pursue her master's degree in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1975. It was at the University of Michigan that she met her future husband, John F. Bloodgood. They were married on Aug. 25, 1962, in Evansville, Ind.
While living in Madison, she was a member of the Iceage Trail Alliance, Metropolitan Women's Club, and longtime member at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church. Sharon enjoyed traveling, hiking, and reading. When she wasn't traveling the world or off the beaten path hiking, she enjoyed watching college sports - football, basketball, and hockey, in that order. In the spring and summer, her love of baseball had her following the Milwaukee Brewers every chance she could listen or watch.
Sharon is survived by her husband, John; her two daughters, Mary (Sandy) Lonien and Ann (Tim) Olp; four grandsons, Tony Lonien, Landon (Mariel) Olp, Jordan (Jessica) Olp and Taylor (Michaela) Olp; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, George; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Irene Cline; and her brother, Paul Snyder.
A funeral service will be held at ST. DUNSTAN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 6205 University Ave., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Miranda Hassett presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 p.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. Everyone is welcome to attend the service.
Memorials may be made in Sharon's name to www.iceagetrail.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
