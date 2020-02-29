Bloodgood, Sharon S.

MIDDLETON / MADISON - Sharon S. Bloodgood, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on Nov. 22, 1939, in Evansville, Ind., the daughter of George McKinley Snyder and Rosa Ellen Freeman.

Sharon graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in 1957. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1961, with a B.S. in Nursing. She went on to pursue her master's degree in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1975. It was at the University of Michigan that she met her future husband, John F. Bloodgood. They were married on Aug. 25, 1962, in Evansville, Ind.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While living in Madison, she was a member of the Iceage Trail Alliance, Metropolitan Women's Club, and longtime member at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church. Sharon enjoyed traveling, hiking, and reading. When she wasn't traveling the world or off the beaten path hiking, she enjoyed watching college sports - football, basketball, and hockey, in that order. In the spring and summer, her love of baseball had her following the Milwaukee Brewers every chance she could listen or watch.