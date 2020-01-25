Bloodgood, Sharon S.

MIDDLETON / MADISON — Sharon S. Bloodgood, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center. A funeral service will be held at ST. DUNSTAN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 6205 University Ave., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Miranda Hassett presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 p.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. Everyone is welcome to attend the service. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.