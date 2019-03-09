DEFOREST - Allan H. Blood, age 86, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Al was born on Nov. 15, 1932, in Richland County, Wis., to Harry and Amelia Blood. He graduated from Madison East High in 1952. Al married his best friend, Delores Cherek, on May 14, 1960, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee, Wis.
He worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 35 years as a locomotive engineer. Al was a longtime member of St. Olaf Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things. Al, Dad, Grandpa, you will be greatly missed and you will live on forever in our hearts.
Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delores; children, Kelly (Steven Massey), Michael, John (Jo), and Jennifer Elvekrog (Will Wassertheurer); grandchildren, Kelsey, Nicolette, Allan, Shawna, Brendan, Alex and Megan. He is further survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lee and Dianne Cherek, and sister-in-law, Jeanette Cherek; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Memory Care, Sun Prairie, Wis., and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.