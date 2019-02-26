DEERFIELD - Richard Roy "Rick" Blomgren, age 61, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the VA Hospital. He was born on Dec. 18, 1957, in Dodgeville, the son of Darrell and Audrey (Schroeder) Blomgren. Rick married Barbara Ramsden on June 10, 1978, at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton. He was a member of International Harvester Collector's Club, Wisconsin Chapter 4, and the Old Farmer's Antique Club. Rick loved his tractors, especially his International Harvester. He enjoyed watching tractor pulls and attended any that he could.
Rick served in the U.S. Army and was proud of the time he spent stationed in Germany. He was a proud provider for his family. Rick had a presence about him and a great sense of humor, truly the life of the party. He and Barbara loved to travel and they had aspirations to go back to Germany. Rick was a hard worker, working at Stoughton Trailer as an assembly man for over 20 years, then at MPI. He planned to retire early so he and Barbara could travel more. Their favorite place to go was Branson, Mo. He loved animals, especially his two cats. Rick was a people person and enjoyed working security at CSC because it allowed him to visit with many people and go to Badgers games - he was an avid Badgers Fan. The family also loved to attend Brewers games and watching the Vikings play.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Daniel R. Blomgren and Joseph F. Blomgren; siblings, Katherine L. (Dean) McKinney, Joyce E. (Larry) Miller, his twin brother, Randall G. (Belermina) Blomgren, Diane J. (Geoff) Anderson and Holly A. (Chris) Ebbe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Audrey Blomgren; and his brother, Teddy L. Blomgren.
A funeral service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019, with Pastor Dick Halom presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St. Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society. In honor of Rick's love of his Farmall tractor and the Badgers, the family would like guests to wear red to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.