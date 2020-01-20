Blohowiak, Alex John

MONTICELLO - Alex John Blohowiak, age 46, of rural Monticello, Wis., entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. Alex was a man with a big and loving heart and it was apparent to everyone who knew him.

Alex was born on July 24, 1973 to George and Rose (Patek) Blohowiak, in Two Rivers, Wis. Alex was an only child but was never without playmates as both George and Rose came from large families. His numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles always kept each other entertained throughout his childhood on the farm, at Lake Michigan and Manitowoc County.

Alex graduated from Roncalli High School in 1991. He was a well-rounded student, competing in football, weight lifting, track and school plays. After school, he moved to the big city of Madison to attend UW-Madison. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1996, after five years of many friends, card games, parties, and meeting the love of his life, Sharon.

