Blohowiak, Alex John

MONTICELLO - Alex John Blohowiak, age 46, of rural Monticello, Wis., entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. Alex was a man with a big and loving heart and it was apparent to everyone who knew him.
Alex was born on July 24, 1973 to George and Rose (Patek) Blohowiak, in Two Rivers, Wis. Alex was an only child but was never without playmates as both George and Rose came from large families. His numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles always kept each other entertained throughout his childhood on the farm, at Lake Michigan and Manitowoc County.
Alex graduated from Roncalli High School in 1991. He was a well-rounded student, competing in football, weight lifting, track and school plays. After school, he moved to the big city of Madison to attend UW-Madison. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1996, after five years of many friends, card games, parties, and meeting the love of his life, Sharon.
You have free articles remaining.
Alex and Sharon married on June 5, 1999 and spent two years establishing their careers and saving up to buy their farm. Alex changed his career plan to computer technology and started working at the Madison Metropolitan School District. Alex and Sharon had much in common, especially their childhoods on the farm and future plans. They dreamed of living on a hobby farm, a dream that came true in 2001, when they settled in rural Monticello.
In 2002, they welcomed their first son, Simon, on June 5, their 3rd anniversary. In 2007, Henry became part of the family through adoption, another shared life goal. Alex was a great father. You could always find Alex on the court, diamond, and field, coaching his sons and numerous other children in the New Glarus-Monticello youth football program, and Monticello youth baseball and basketball programs.
In addition to his wife, Alex is survived by two sons, Simon and Henry of rural Monticello; George (Karen) Blohowiak of Kirksville, Mo.; brothers-in-law, Wayne and Phillip Gathright of Madison; father-in-law, Harvey Gathright of Richland Center; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. Alex was preceded in death by his mother, Rose; mother-in-law, Ruth Gathright.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Zwingli United Church of Christ, 416 E. Lake Avenue, Monticello, with Reverend Lance Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service in Highland Cemetery, Monticello. Visitation for Alex will be held at the church on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established in his name. The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, Monticello, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net