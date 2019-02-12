MADISON—Dennis Patrick Bleimehl, 72, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at his vacation condo in Siesta Key, Fla. Dennis was born July 7, 1946, in Highland Park, Ill., to Roland “Rolly” and Elizabeth “Betty” (McMahon) Bleimehl. Dennis married Pamela “Pam” (Showers) Bleimehl on Aug. 24, 1968, at St. Maria Goretti in Madison. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last August and spent two weeks in Peru South America, hiking and enjoying the culture. They traveled often and had a wonderful 50+ years together.
Dennis graduated from Madison West High School in 1964 and from UW-Oshkosh in 1968. He had a long career with Oscar Mayer-Kraft Foods and retired from Kellogg’s as a regional sales manager in 2009.
During the Vietnam War, Dennis joined the U.S. National Army Reserve in the mid to late 60’s. He protected the citizens of Wisconsin and the State Capitol during protests against the war in the late 60’s. Being in the military was something he felt was very important, especially that his father, Rolly, served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Dennis loved the UW-Wisconsin Badgers, specifically football. He went to every Badgers football game, and was known to talk play-by-play excessively with others. He also loved golf, and played often with Pam, his friends, and even his grandson’s Tommy and Elliot as they learned to play the game. Dennis and his wife, Pam, moved back to Madison in 2014, and resided in Hawks Landing right on the golf course.
Dennis is survived by his two daughters, Andrea (Bleimehl) Bradford and her husband, Scott of Fort Collins, Colo., Elizabeth “Beth” (Bleimehl) Knight and her husband, Eric of Verona, and his wife, Pamela (Showers) Bleimehl of Madison; four grandchildren, Hayden and Brady Bradford of Fort Collins, Colo., and Thomas “Tommy” and Elliot Knight of Verona; his sister, Elizabeth “Beth” Bleimehl of Madison; and brother, John Bleimehl and his wife, Susan, of Verona. He is preceded in death by his parents Roland and Elizabeth Bleimehl; and his younger brother, Michael Bleimehl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, with a private Irish wake following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, as this would be what Dennis would want for his daughter, Andrea.
