BARNEVELD / DELRAY, Fla. - Rexford Sydney Blazer III, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. He was born Aug. 25, 1996, in Juneau, Alaska, the son of Rexford Blazer Jr. and Sheri L. Hazeltine. Born with trauma at birth, it did not stop him from having a happy joyous life combined with great love.
Known as "Little Rex," he brought joy to all who met him. Although he could not speak, he was very alert and intelligent. He could understand everything and reacted very well to outside stimulus.
He was very close to his mother and father, who took care of him with love and understanding, and he will be sorely missed by all of his relatives, and all who have met him.
Little Rex is survived by his parents, Sheri Hazeltine and Rex Blazer Jr.; grandmother, Shirley Hazeltine and grandfather Earl; and grandmother, Linda Hazeltine; aunt, Debra Hazeltine and uncle, Mark Moriarty; aunt, Shannon and uncle Jake; and Amelia and Zachary Lauersdorf; uncle, Dan Scott and aunt, Marti Munninghoff; uncle, Thorton and aunt, Jean Scott; uncle, Richard Blazer and aunt, Betsy Strebe; great aunt, Donna and uncle, Curt Dahlk; great uncle, John (Darlyne) Hazeltine; great aunt, Beverly and uncle, Bob Wolfe.
There will be a private graveside ceremony for Little Rex, at the Middlebury Church, near Barneveld.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Royal DJ's, Inc., 301 NE 8th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33483. (This is a non-profit organization who's DJ's are differently disabled young adults who play music for events. http://www.royaldjs.org)