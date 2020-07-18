Blattner, Thomas Michael

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAZOMANIE — Thomas Michael Blattner, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, in Mazomanie, Wis., due to pancreatic cancer.

He was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Milwaukee to Sylvia and Edward Blattner. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Don Boscoe High School. Initially he attended Marquette while working as a draftsman for GE, eventually transferring to UW-Milwaukee where he graduated with a B.S. in chemistry.

His first job after graduation was as a research chemist for Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company. He also worked at Bordon Foods before beginning the favorite chapter of his career: UW-Madison. Tom was hired as academic staff to manage Babcock Hall dairy plant, teach, and do research. For 22 years he proudly taught the farm short course in dairy processing. By retirement in 2008 he had advanced to administration in the food science department and achieved emeritus status. He often said it was the best job he ever had, and he truly valued and appreciated his clever and considerate coworkers.