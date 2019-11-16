MESA, ARIZ./ DEFOREST, WIS - Sharon K. Blaschke, age 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert C. Blaschke. Before relocating to Ariz. to fulfill their retirement dreams, they raised their family in DeForest, Wis.. They had a home on Swan Lake in Pardeeville, Wis. where they enjoyed making many memories with family and friends. She is survived by her three children, Robert (Nancy) Blaschke, Jr., Laurie Wills, and Mary Smith; her grandchildren, Danielle, Robert III, Travis, Shawn, Shannon, Nicole, Miranda and Abby; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosie Poeller; and other family members. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

