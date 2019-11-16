MESA, ARIZ. / DEFOREST, WIS. - Robert C. Blaschke, age 86, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Robert (Bob) and his wife Sharon, celebrated 60 years of marriage together. They enjoyed being snowbirds in Ariz. and recently moved there to fulfill their retirement dream. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He owned his own business as a drywall contractor, working until the age of 73. He was survived by his wife, Sharon (Ambrose) Blaschke; his children, Robert (Nancy) Blaschke, Jr., Laurie Wills, and Mary Smith; his grandchildren, Danielle, Robert III, Travis, Shawn, Shannon, Nicole, Miranda and Abby; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Dennis Blaschke; and other family members. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

