MIDDLETON / MADISON—Marilyn Stevens Blaschke, age 83, passed away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born on July 1, 1935, in Madison, to Rudolph S. and Loraine (Neesvig) Stevens, the second of five children. Marilyn attended Emerson Grade School and Madison East High School, graduating with the class of 1953. She was thrilled to attend her 65th class reunion in August. She remained in contact with her childhood friends throughout her life as friendship and loyalty were among her many attributes.
Marilyn also attended the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee to pursue her interest in painting, a passion she continued to hone well into her 70s while taking classes at the UW. Other passions included running, a sport she took up later in life, running in numerous Al McGuire Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin 5K events. She also appeared on the front page of the San Francisco Examiner newspaper running in the Bay to Breakers in 1984. Marilyn was honored to have been featured in Know Your Madisonian and This Is Madison magazine. She was a treasurer for the Madison Symphony Orchestra and also chaired the Blackhawk 9-Hole Women’s Golf League. She enjoyed “Blue Bird” days, entertaining at holidays, watching the Packers, Brewers and golf. But above all Marilyn’s primary interest was her children.
In 1961, Marilyn joined her father in the family business known as “Stevens House of Gifts” (originally “Stevens Dairy Bar” and later “Stevens Restaurant,”) located at the corner of E. Johnson Street and North Street. Marilyn was the general manager and buyer. Stevens House of Gifts was a shopping destination known far and wide as the very best place to buy gifts of all types. Employing 23 full and part-time employees who were really more like friends, and offering eight rooms of shopping splendor, tour buses full of eager shoppers would disembark from coaches to enjoy the treasures selected by Marilyn and her team who annually transformed the store into a winter wonderland. If you received a gift from Stevens House of Gifts, you knew you received the very best in style and quality.
Marilyn has been welcomed into eternal life by her mother and father; her sisters, Delores Stevens Jensen and Alayne Stevens Macaulay; and brothers, Rudy Stevens and Robert Stevens. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard; children, Steven Blaschke (Karen), Ellen Blaschke, Faith Kirch (Tom Meyer) and Amy Blaschke (Marc Iverson); grandchildren, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Kirch, Laura Kirch, Alexis Blaschke, Peanut and PeeWee. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, Don Macaulay and Dr. John Blaschke; sisters-in-law, Patricia Blaschke, Joanne Adams and Barbara Ann Doran; many other dear cousins and a host of much loved nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was first and foremost a loving mother, sister, and daughter. She was a spirited and loyal friend, gracious, glamorous, generous to a fault and very proud of her Norwegian heritage, which her children will carry on in her memory. She will be forever missed.
The family is particularly grateful to the nursing staff at St. Mary’s SSM Health, 8-SW for their excellent care, Middleton EMS, Oakwood Hebron Hall, the outstanding staff at Agrace HospiceCare and all of her friends and thoughtful neighbors who reached out to offer words of encouragement and assistance during this challenging time.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, with Reverend Mark Bartels presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Agrace Foundation or Holy Cross Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.gundersonfh.com.
Doubt sees the obstacles.
Faith sees the way.
Doubt sees the darkest night.
Faith sees the day.
Doubt dreads to take a step.
Faith soars on high.
Doubt questions ‘Who Believes?’
Faith answers ‘I’.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761