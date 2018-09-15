MIDDLETON / MADISON - Marilyn Josephine (Stevens) Blaschke, age 83, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A full obituary will follow in the Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
