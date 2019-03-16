MADISON / ASHVILLE, N.C. - Elizabeth Pauline "Betty" Blankenship, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Monroe, Wis., of immigrant parents, the late Paul and Gertrude Marty Weibel, who owned and operated the Pine Bluff Inn. Betty moved to Madison, and raised a family with Phil Blankenship until 1982. She moved to Atlanta, Ga., with her two daughters where she remained until she married Bill Miller in 1990. She spent the last seven years in Asheville, N.C. to be near her two grandchildren.
Survivors include her two daughters, Lynn Blankenship and wife Amy Sweeney of St. Paul, Minn., and Laura Telford and husband Rick of Asheville; two grandchildren, Jack and Evalyn Telford of Asheville; five sisters, Diane Huntington of Darlington, Nellie Gurrath of Wauwatosa, Bernice Smaida of Whitefish Bay, Joyce Weibel of Atlanta, Ga., and Rita Harmeyer of Dallas, Ga.
Services are private. To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.