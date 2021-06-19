Blank, Lorraine H.

Survived by children David (Katherine) and Ruth (Dan) Rinehart; and grandchildren Margaret "Carly" Blank, Matthew Blank, Christine Rinehart, Jessica Rinehart, and Sophia Hanson-Rinehart. Preceded in death by her husband Darrell Blank, parents Walter and Hildegard Boese, brother Roger Boese, and sister Shirley Foster.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, WI 53704. Visitation will be Thursday at the church from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove will immediately follow services at church.