Blank, Darrell T.

SUN PRAIRIE— Darrell T. Blank, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Survived by wife Lorraine; children David (Katherine) and Ruth (Dan) Rinehart; and grandchildren Margaret “Carly” Blank, Matthew Blank, Christine Rinehart, Jessica Rinehart, and Sophia Hanson-Rinehart. He is further survived by his sisters Gloria Ryan and Jeanette Yanke. Preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Margaret and his godson Daniel Yanke.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, WI 53704. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.

