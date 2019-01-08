Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN INTO THE EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * TIMING...VERY WINDY CONDITIONS THE REMAINDER OF THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. SMALL OBJECTS SUCH AS TRASH CANS WILL BE BLOWN OVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&