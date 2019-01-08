MADISON - Margaret Anne "Peg" (LaRock) Blanchard of Madison and Three Lakes, passed away Jan. 6, 2019, at home after a year-long battle with uterine cancer. Peg was born May 31, 1941, the middle daughter of Charles and Norma LaRock of Oswego, N.Y. She graduated from St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y. in 1963. Peg married fellow SLU graduate and college sweetheart James (Jim) Blanchard on Aug. 24, 1963. She dedicated her life to being a wife and mother and moved many times around the northeast and midwest, following Jim's career, before settling in Madison in 1982.
Peg was active in many organizations throughout her life including Pi Beta Phi sorority, in which she remained active as an alumna through regional and chapter leadership. Most of her activities were service-related including PTA presidencies, Jaycees, youth sports, various volunteer roles at Edgewood High School, and thousands of volunteer hours dedicated to Attic Angels. She was also a member of Saint Maria Goretti parish and regularly attended daily Mass until prevented by her illness.
For the past 18 years, Peg spent June through October at their Northwoods cottage, which aside from Jim, was the greatest love of her life. She was active in many Three Lakes community activities, including never missing her grandkids perform in an Aqua Devils ski show. She dearly loved attending Sunday church services at the Chapel in the Pines. Peg loved to be surrounded by her family. The cottage often burst at the seams with guests and she was happiest the more mouths there were to feed.
Peg loved Badgers Basketball and she and Jim have been season ticket holders since 1982, attending all three Final Four appearances. She and Jim loved to travel, but also loved just reading together, especially on their dock or porch with a mug of tea and a scone. But most of us will especially remember Peg as a passionate, accomplished, and prolific quilter. Her beautiful creations adorn both of her homes as well as the beds, tables, and walls of her children and grandchildren, allowing us to continue to feel wrapped up in her love.
Christmas became a magical time in Peg's home no matter where she lived, and the many traditions she created will continue on through her family no matter where they may be.
Peg is survived by Jim, along with their three children: Amy Lathi of Covington, Ga., Mark (Margaret) Blanchard of Atlanta, Ga., Eric (Wenyu) Blanchard of Waunakee; and their 10 grandchildren: Madison Lathi, Katherine Lathi, Carlin Lathi, Byron Lathi, Max Blanchard, Sky Blanchard, Lexi Blanchard, Sydney Blanchard, Jack Blanchard, and Caroline Blanchard. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Murray of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Mary Lou (Philip) Larson of Tallahassee, Fla. and Harshaw, Wis.; her aunt, Lyla Elen of Scriba, N.Y., and nine nieces and nephews. She will be remembered and missed by everyone far and wide who were blessed to be her friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison; and at 10 a.m. on Friday preceding the Mass at St Maria Goretti.
We would like to thank the Carbone Cancer Center team and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate care they gave to Peg enabling her to remain in the home she loved.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Attic Angels, the Three Lakes Historical Society, and the Three Lakes Aqua Devils Ski Team. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.