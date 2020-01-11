Blanchar, Gladys M. (Felhau)

MADISON - Gladys M. (Fehlau) Blanchar passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare at age 103. She was born on Sept. 12, 1916, to Gustav and Alma Fehlau, and lived her entire life in Madison. Gladys was a graduate of East High School and the University of Wisconsin School of Business. She was one of only eight women in the business school.
After graduation from the University, she was hired by the Wisconsin Bureau of Personnel and later was with the Wisconsin State Employment Service. She retired as the Assistant District Director.
Gladys met her husband, Don Blanchar, at the UW School of Business. After Don returned from service in World War II, they were married at First Congregational Church and spent 56 years together. They were members of Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison and Windermere Country Club in Naples, Fla.
After retirement, Gladys kept busy as a volunteer for many organizations. She served on the YWCA financial committee, delivered Meals on Wheels, and volunteered for the Madison Symphony League. She and Don were avid supporters of UW Athletics, attending football games for 57 years. She was a member of the UW Bascom Hill Society. As a member of Phi Chi Theta, a national business fraternity, she served as District Counselor, National Secretary-Treasurer and National Vice President. She was elected to Who?s Who in American Women in 1967. After Don passed away, Gladys moved to Attic Angel, where she spent l6 years. She served on the Attic Angel Resident Council for many years and was a Legacy member.
Gladys is survived by her nieces, Tracy (TIm) Jorgensen and Barbara (John) Matthews; her great-niece, Gillian Schroeder; her great-nephew, Michael Schroeder; and her great-great-nephew, who was her absolute favorite, Michael Lukas Schroeder. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Edward Schmook.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
