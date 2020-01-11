Blanchar, Gladys M. (Fehlau)

MADISON—Gladys M. (Fehlau) Blanchar passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare at age 103. She was born on Sept. 12, 1916, to Gustav and Alma Fehlau, and lived her entire life in Madison. Gladys was a graduate of East High School and the University of Wisconsin School of Business. She was one of only eight women in the business school.

After graduation from the University, she was hired by the Wisconsin Bureau of Personnel and later was with the Wisconsin State Employment Service. She retired as the Assistant District Director.

Gladys met her husband, Don Blanchar, at the UW School of Business. After Don returned from service in World War II, they were married at First Congregational Church and spent 56 years together. They were members of Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison and Windermere Country Club in Naples, Fla.