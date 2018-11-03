MADISON - Greg L. Blakley, age 57, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at home. He was born on Dec. 17, 1960, in Madison, the son of Robert and Theresa (Renz) Blakley. Greg enjoyed all sports and was employed at Colony Brands for 13 years.
He is survived by his mother, Theresa Weisensel; siblings, Pat (Bill) Theel, Gary (Mary) Blakley, Deb Sauer, Joyce Blakley, Katie (Joe) Gosda, Robert (Theresa) Blakley, and Randy (Heidi) Blakley; 11 step-siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Blakley; and stepfather, Joseph Weisensel.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.