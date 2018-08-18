MADISON—Patrick Lamont Blacks, age 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital on Aug. 15, 2018. He was born on Sept. 14, 1963, in Milwaukee, Wis., to James and Priscilla (Brown) Blacks.
Patrick attended Madison East High School from 1978 to 1981, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1981 to 1985. He later completed his GED and earned an Associates of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Anthem College, Phoenix, Ariz. Patrick had a passion for law enforcement and held several security officer jobs throughout his life. Patrick was a loving and caring person full of life and always smiling. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his parents, James Blacks and Priscilla Dunbar; his siblings, Randy Pickens, James Bond (Todd), Archie Blacks, Alberta Jennings (Cindy), Jeff Cameron, Rita Tuinstra (Jay), Aaron Blacks and Kenney Blacks (Trish). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
At the request of Patrick’s family, a private ceremony to celebrate the memory of Patrick will be held at a later date.