PRAIRIE DU SAC—Willard Eugene “Bill” Blackmon, age 86, passed away on July 18, 2018. He was born in Kenosha, Wis., Sept. 16, 1931, son of the late Ruby and Willard H. Blackmon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; children, Glen (Dorothy), Barbara (Don); and grandchildren, Brianna and William; brother, Richard (Esther); and sister, Mary Ellen (Merle LeMay). In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Scott.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 11 a.m., at CONCORDIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, July 27, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., also one hour prior to service at this church.