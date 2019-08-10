Blackdeer, Curtis “Grey Wolf”

MCFARLAND—Curtis “Grey Wolf” Blackdeer, age 78, of McFarland, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Curtis is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Daniel (Ann) Blackdeer and Denise (Joseph) Wagner; grandchildren, Emma and Beau Blackdeer, and Samual, Elaina and Theodore Wagner; brothers, Earl (Bernice) Blackdeer and Stanley (Diane) Blackdeer; sisters, Ruth Peunt, Veronica (Dave) Espinoza, Sophie Paremski and Christina Blackdeer; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Blackdeer; and sisters, Joanne Klute, Patricia Blackdeer. A memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with the Rev. Mae Jean Zelle presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420