MADISON - Richard E. Black, of Madison, passed away on April 4, 2019, after a short illness. He was born on March 28, 1939, in South Bend, Ind., to parents, Henry and Eleanore (Santose) McNabb. His siblings included his older brother, Paul, twin sister, Suzanne and younger sister, Mary. The children were orphaned when their parents died in 1944 and 1945 of tuberculosis. They lived with an uncle and aunt, Charles and Pearl (Santose) Nelson, of Stoughton, until they were adopted in 1947 by a caring, older couple without children from Poynette, Wis., named William and Irma (Clark) Black.
After graduating from Poynette High School in 1957, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army, eventually serving in the United States and Korea. While in Korea, he met and married Sung Ja Lee, of Seoul. They had two children, Rita and Edward. They eventually returned to the United States and settled in Madison. He received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the UW-Madison in 1971.
Richard worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, first in the Bureau of Real Estate and later in the Bureau of Rails and Harbors. Richard was active in the Jaycees. He served in all chairs and as president of the Seoul chapter in 1962. Later, following in the tradition of his biological and adoptive fathers, Richard was active in the fraternity of Freemasonry. He joined Commonwealth Lodge No. 325, F&AM, of Madison, in 1976 and served as Master of that lodge in 1984. He was also honored to serve as the "Most Worshipful Grand Master" of Masons in Wisconsin from 1999 to 2000. He enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada, spreading the spirit of fraternity and fellowship. Among his many cherished experiences from this time was his honorary membership in West Virginia Masonic Lodge No. 132, F&AM, at Burma Springs.
Richard is survived by his siblings, Paul Black, and sister-in-law, Vivian (Jacobson) Black, of Poynette and Suzanne Black, of Salt Lake City; children, Rita Black-Radloff; and son-in-law, Rick Radloff of Madison, and Edward Black of Los Angeles; his wife of two years, Susan (Wiseman) Black of Dousman, Wis.; grandchildren, Conrad Black of Los Angeles and Asha Radloff of Madison; nieces, Lezlie Cox, LeeAnn Cox and Heidi Black; nephews, Paul Waugh, Bill Black and David Waugh; four step children; 16 step grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the MADISON MASONIC CENTER, 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.