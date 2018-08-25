STOUGHTON / MILWAUKEE—Pamela “Pam” (Crawford) Black, age 59, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. She was born on June 21, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Leslie and Faye (Oscar) Crawford. Pam graduated from Stoughton High School in 1978. She married James Black on April 1, 2007. Pam worked for 16 years at Schaefer Brush. She had a love for unicorns and especially adored her family.
Pam is survived by her mother; her grandson, Jayce Black; sisters, Robin Crawford and Sherry (Donald) McCartney; brother, Mike Crawford; nieces, Tanna Walmer and Shawna McCartney; and great-nephews, Les and Paul. She was preceded in death by her father; husband, James; and grandmother, Lola Oscar.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 12 noon, on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590