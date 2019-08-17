STOUGHTON - Judith Anne Bjugstad, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born September 14, 1943 in Madison, Wis. To the late Ervin and Erma Lichte. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1961 and went on to Beauty School. She met her future husband, August, while attending a dance at Turner Hall. They were later married on March 21, 1964.
They have two daughters, Kristine (Jeremy) Annen and Marci (Jeffrey) Simonis; five grandchildren, Ariel, Tyler-Serie, Christian, Alexander and Bryce; three great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Emma and Charlotte for whom she loved dearly. Judith is survived by her sister, Helen (David) Nelson of Winchester, Wis., Fred (Sherrol) Lichte of Montrose, Colo., brothers- in-law, Oscar, Jr. (Norma) Bjugstad, Duane (Nancy) Bjugstad, Norman Walmer and sister-in-law Yvonne Walheim; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Erma Lichte; parents-in-law, Oscar (Louise) Bjugstad Sr.; sister-in-law, Julie Lichte, Elaine Walmer; nephew, Chad Walmer; and dear friend, Marlene Swiggum.
Judith worked for Bjugstad Trucking Inc. for eleven years, then retired from WPS after 20 years of service. She enjoyed riding in the semi with her husband as well as their road trips and Vegas trips. She loved doing needle work and writing poems.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Hwy B., Stoughton with Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery South. Friends and relatives are invited to the Stoughton American Legion for a luncheon reception from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday.