MADISON - Martha Louise "Marti" Bjorklund, age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019, just four days before her 92nd birthday. She was born May 4, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Laura (Perkins) Brill in Beloit.
Marti met the love of her life, Howard G. Bjorklund during their high school years, and they were married Nov. 25, 1948, in Beloit. They shared 70 cherished years together as husband and wife.
After high school Marti attended secretarial school and was later employed as secretary to the superintendent of the Beloit School District. Marti and Howard resided in Beloit until 1971, when they moved to Madison.
Martha is survived by her husband, Howard; her children, Jon (Carole) Bjorklund, Sugar Hill, Ga., Sonja Rabe, Middleton, Barry (Joy) Bjorklund, Madison, and Chris (Aimee) Bjorklund, Madison; seven cherished grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Alice and Casper Bjorklund; brothers, Richard Brill and Eugene Brill; sisters-in-law, Irene Brill and Dorothy Brill; brother-in-law, Ronald Bjorklund; and son-in-law, Jon Rabe.
Private family services will be held. Please share memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.