Bjork, Thomas Werner "Tom"

MADISON - Thomas Werner "Tom" Bjork born Nov. 12, 1946, in Madison, Wis., died Jan. 9, 2020, at a hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

Tom was creative and appreciated good design. He graduated from Madison (Wis.) West High School and Illinois State University. His career included advertising representative with Madison Newspapers, Inc., partner with Bjork, Cunningham, and Welch Advertising Agency in Madison and account executive with AVS Group in La Crosse, Wis. He enjoyed playing the piano, creating art pieces in stained glass and with copper.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Binger Bjork; and their daughter, Emily Bjork; daughter, Kirstin Bjork Alsaker from his first marriage to Susan Flohr Miller; son-in-law, Matt Alsaker; and grandson, Erik Alsaker; brother, Richard Bjork, his wife, Donna and their daughters, Erika and Sara; stepmother, Sylvia Bjork; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Bjork; father, Walter Bjork; and son, Erik Bjork.

Tom donated his body to scientific research. His family will hold a private memorial service later in the spring with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to diabetic research or a Foundation or charity of your choice.

