MADISON - Margaret Ann “Anny” Bjerke, age 78, of Madison, formerly of Sparta, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, surround by family at Belmont Care Center in Madison. Anny was born to David Olaf and Annabella Kathryn Margaret (Meyers), on April 3, 1940, in Sparta. After graduation from Sparta high school, she attended nurses training in Madison.
In 1960, Anny started her career as an LPN at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She would spend the next 42 years working in labor and delivery. Anny was an outstanding nurse and a beloved colleague.
Anny spent 60 years in Madison, where she would become Aunt Ann to her nieces and nephews. She cherished time spent with them playing board games or Uno, taking them to the movies, and baking holiday cookies. Every summer she would load up her car to take them to Noah’s Ark or Great America.
Traveling with her parents and brothers was another one of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed watching car races with her father and brothers. Anny loved her Norwegian heritage, watching Johnny Unitas, reading and taking care of her cats. She looked forward to seeing friends for lunch and shopping. She welcomed her friends and their families into her life as though they were her family, too. She was a dear friend, a loving sister and a special aunt. Her sense of humor, Norwegian stubbornness and beautiful smile will be missed.
Anny is survived by her brothers, Tom (Patti) Bjerke of Norwalk, Wis., Robert (Connie) Bjerke of Madison, James Bjerke of Crystal Lake, Ill., Richard Bjerke of Madison, and John Bjerke also of Madison; nieces, Melissa Bjerke Markgraf, Laurie Tracy, and Cassie Bjerke-Armstrong; nephews, Mike, P.T., Dan, and Tim Bjerke; great-nieces, Jenna and Lilia Tracy, Gabriella and Paige Armstrong, and Abigail Bjerke; great-nephews, Brody Bjerke, Logan Tracy, Trent Martinson, Ben Armstrong, and Lincoln Bjerke; along with many dear friends. Anny was preceded in death by her parents, Annabelle and David Bjerke; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Bjerke.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at CHEROKEE COUNTRY CLUB, in the Sequoia Room.