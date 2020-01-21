Biwersi, Todd M.

MADISON - Todd M. Biwersi, age 53, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was born on Feb. 16, 1966, in Madison, the son of Douglas and Pamela Biwersi. Todd graduated from Beaver Dam High School with the Class of 1984.

Todd worked as a carpenter for Coyle Carpet for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid gun collector and a World War II history buff. Todd also supported many local wildlife charities. He especially enjoyed being around cats and caring for those without homes.

Todd is survived by his sister, Rene (Ira) Andruss; stepmother, Elizabeth Hauda; grandmother, Thomasine Biwersi; one niece and two nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and three friends, Alan Derber, and Jerry and Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Todd’s wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

