VERONA - Arthur B. Bishop, age 48, passed away unexpectedly, due to a heart attack on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father William Tkachuk and Father John Sasse presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Thursday at the church.
Final resting place will be with his dad at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Mich. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.