SUN PRAIRIE - Magdalen A. "Maggie" Birrenkott, age 86, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hyland Crossings in Sun Prairie. She was born on Nov. 5, 1932, in DeForest. Maggie was married on April 8, 1953, to her lifelong love, Reuben, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, sharing 61 years until his death in 2014. For Maggie, "home" was the 82-acre farm she shared with Reuben near North Bristol for nearly 60 years. There, she dedicated her life to raising and loving her ever-growing family. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, serving it in many capacities.
For years she worked the Friday fish fry for the North Bristol Sportsman's Club, making the best potato salad - ever! She was a gifted quilter and seamstress. She grew a garden that could feed an army, and filled her flower pots with bright color. She enjoyed many activities with Reuben, from country music, dancing, trips to the Casino to travel with friends and family. She was most happy at family gatherings, with a baby in her arms and pet, Snoopy, underfoot.She used her hands to create, her smile to lift others' spirits, her arms to hold us tight, her feet to dance the "Tennessee Waltz," her quiet strength to get through life's challenges, and her gentle heart to treasure what is most important - each other.
She is survived by seven children, Patricia Czesnakowicz of Orlando, Fla., Daniel (Connie) Birrenkott of Lodi, Joyce (Paul Heidemann) Hastings of Cottage Grove, Joann (Bradley) of Coon Rapids, Minn., Jean Mohr of Sun Prairie, Linda (Steven) Damm of Columbus and Karen (Timothy Gundeck) of Monona; 14 grandchildren, Anna Czesnakowicz, Jennifer (Andrew) Aslesen, Travis (Teri) Romens, John Romens, Aaron Hastings, Seth Hastings, Emilie (Michael) Semmerling, Ethan Barquest, Elliot Barquest, Calvin Mohr, Weston (Natasha) Mohr, Garrett Mohr, Jacob (Michelle) Damm and Danielle Damm; six great-grandchildren, Cali and Talia Aslesen, Cody, Reese and Talon Romens, and Savannah Mohr; brother, George (Jakey Giddens) Barman of Arizona; sister-in-law, Ruth Pertzborn of Cottage Grove, brother-in-law, Robert (Rochelle) Birrenkott of Ridgeway, and sister-in-law Lois Barman of Sun Prairie. Maggie also was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen (Laufenberg) Barman; brother, Jerome Barman; sister, Laura Haag; and brothers-in-law, Cyril Haag and David Pertzborn.
Sincere thanks to family and friends who have supported us along this journey. We have a special love for Uncle George, whose surprise visits would bring smiles and tears. Special thanks to St. Joseph's Church, our angel, Wendy Damm, and the staff of Highland Park, Hyland Crossings, and Agrace HospiceCare.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol, 1935 County Highway V, Sun Prairie. Father Vince Brewer will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or to the family for a memorial project to brighten the lives of other dementia victims.