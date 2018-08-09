PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Dorothy Birrenbach, age 80, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Crossing Rivers Health Systems in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Prairie du Chien.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Barb Cook and the Rev. Lynn Schreck as the officiants.
Private family burial to follow. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien, is helping the family with arrangements.