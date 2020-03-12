Birkley, Michael M.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON—Composer, author, publisher, bass-baritone, actor, Korea War Veteran, City of Madison Common Council member, lobbyist, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Micheal M. Birkley age 84, passed away, unwilling but prepared, on Feb. 27th 2020. Born Dec. 11, 1935, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, Wis., to Carol and Wilbert Birkle. Michael Birkley was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Birkle. He is survived by his brothers, Patrick (Emmy), Thomas (Linda), Timothy (Joanne), and Nicholas (Mary) Birkle; his children, Michael P Birkle, Elizabeth (Chuck) Boozer, Christopher (Helen) A. Birkle, Timothy (Junelle) M. Birkley and Jonathon S. Birkley; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, friend,companion Mary Owens, and step-children Molly Breyer, Kerry Widish, and Heidi Peart.