FITCHBURG - Daniel Birdsall, age 67, passed away on September 1st, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 4-7p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Services will be held at the funeral home the following day, Saturday, September 7th at 10 a.m. with Father Pat Norris presiding. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Birdsall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

