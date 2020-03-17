Bircher, Herbert A.

MT. VERNON / VERONA - Herbert A. Bircher, age 85, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 7, 1934 to his parents, Fred and Rosa (Feller) Bircher. After leaving school, Herb served in the United States Army in the 1950’s. Following his discharge from the Army, Herb worked as a carpenter for many years. Herb was known as a hard worker who was always willing to help out anyone in need. On October 3, 1964, Herb was united in marriage to Arline Scholz and the couple celebrated 55 years together. Herb was known as the Mayor of Mt. Vernon, he kept tabs on the goings on and assisted with the Chicken BBQ and Tug of War Days.