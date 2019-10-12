MADISON - Janet Lynn “Jan” Birch, passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on Oct. 5, 2019, at the UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Wis. Jan was born on March 30, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wis. to Chester and Ruth Birch.
Jan graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in textiles from the School of Home Economics in 1971, and a master’s degree in business in 1978. After a short period as an educator at Waukesha County Technical College, she took a position with Graber/Springs Industries in Middleton in 1980, where she concentrated on fabric design and color selection for 20 years, winning industry design awards. Jan then started her own consulting business in the window covering industry for a number of years, where she continued to design fabrics and choose colors for a variety of window covering companies. Although successful in the business world, Jan’s true passion was rug weaving and design, which she only did as a hobby until she decided to leave the business world and pursue her passion full-time. Given her talent, she was immediately successful, appearing at the Madison Art Fair on the Square for a number of years, as well as at other fairs and exhibitions around Wisconsin and Colorado, with her favorite being the Crested Butte Arts Festival in Colorado, where she made a home with her husband, Edward Corcoran, for many years. She won many awards for her work which was influenced by the Southwestern-type design and color, causing her and Ed to make many trips to Taos, New Mexico.
Jan met Ed, the love of her life, in 1977, and they were together continuously from that date forward, and married for 37 years.
In addition to her artistic endeavors, Jan was a master gardener who always created and maintained exquisite gardens at her Madison and Crested Butte homes and even on the rooftop garden of her condo in Denver, Colorado. Jan recently threatened to tone down her gardening efforts at the home she and Ed just purchased, but few who knew her believed those stories; with her various passions, her efforts to downsize were in vain.
Jan had a great sense of humor, with many friends in Madison and Colorado, and enjoyed an active lifestyle of hiking, biking, swimming, downhill and cross-country skiing, and sailing the Madison lakes, or just walks with her dog, Twister. Jan and Ed backpacked across the western United States, including Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico until they decided “condo camping” was more comfortable. Jan and Ed could also be found at the Union Terrace on a regular basis.
She is survived by her husband, Ed; and her dog, Twister, who both miss her desperately; as well as her brother, John (Lynn) of Dallas, Texas (Kelly, Corey and Kaitlyn); brother-in-law, Tom Corcoran (Jan) of Waupun, Wisconsin (Danielle (Matthew Pearl) and Michelle); and sister-in-law, Janet Arndt (Richard) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Peter).
Ed would like to thank the Madison Fire Department first responders, staff at the UW Hospital and Clinics, ER and Neurology ICU, and in particular to Megan and Genevieve in the Neurology ICU who provided heartfelt compassionate care during Jan’s last hours.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison, Wisconsin on Nov. 2, 2019, from 2 - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice, or to the Salvation Army homeless shelter. Jan was particularly bothered by the country’s homeless crisis.