MADISON / BEAVER DAM - Michael Bintzler, age 67, died on Oct. 25, 2018, at home from natural causes. Mike grew up in Madison and spent significant amounts of time in St. Paul, Baraboo, and most recently, Beaver Dam. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Rosemary, and is survived by his siblings, Bob, Rick, Mark and Kristine. A private family memorial is planned for a later date.
