WATERFORD—Frances “Annette” Binn, age 92, originally of Monona, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at her residence at Waterford Memory Care. She was born in Sparta the only child of Frank and Lydia (Kirst) Hering on September 8, 1926.
She graduated from the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in 1946. Shortly after, she married her classmate William J. Binn on December 28, 1946. In 1953, they settled in Monona and “Annette” was a stay at home mom while her children were young. She was well loved for her homemaking skills, baking, sewing and quilting. She worked for WPS Insurance for 25 years retiring in 1989. She was involved in the Madison Association of the Deaf, The Wisconsin Association of the Deaf and a very active member of Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church in Madison.
Frances is survived by three children, Maxine (Joseph Merriman) Binn of Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Wilma (John) Yindra of Franklin, Wis., Bill (Jimalee) Binn of Lake Geneva, Wis; four granddaughters, Becky, Laura, Stephanie and Malorie; and six great-grandchildren, Seth, Alex, Adeline, Nora, Eleanor and Scott.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Binn; and her great-grandson, Miles.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church, 3110 Dairy Drive, Madison, Wis. Visitation 10:00 a.m. and service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorials be made to Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church or Allay Hospice.