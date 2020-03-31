Bingham, Melissa "Missy""

STOUGHTON - Melissa "Missy" Bingham, age 34, of Brooklyn, Wis., passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Missy graduated from Oregon High School in 2004.
She is survived by her parents, Judy and Ronnie Day of Brooklyn; her sister, Jessica Bingham of Brooklyn; her half-sister, Kelsea Bingham of Lacrosse; brother, Brian Day of Argyle, Wis.; brother, Darrin Day and his husband, Bryon Groeschl of Sturgeon Bay; brother, Kevin Day of Madison; nieces, Isabella and Cecelia Bingham, whom she loved like her own; niece, Chelsea; nephews, Lucas and Michael; uncle, Larry Jerdee; and aunt, Vinnie Thousand of Waunakee; and many loving cousins; and very special friend, Lauren Nelson. She was preceeded in death by father, Michael Bingham; mother, Laurie Jerdee; uncle, Donald Jerdee; aunt, Cathy; and grandparents, Art and Marie Jerdee.
We plan on having a funeral at a later date when everything is safe. Until we meet again. Please send memorials to P.O. Box 252, Brooklyn, Wis. 53521, when it is deemed safe to do so.
