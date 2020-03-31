Bingham, Melissa "Missy""

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She is survived by her parents, Judy and Ronnie Day of Brooklyn; her sister, Jessica Bingham of Brooklyn; her half-sister, Kelsea Bingham of Lacrosse; brother, Brian Day of Argyle, Wis.; brother, Darrin Day and his husband, Bryon Groeschl of Sturgeon Bay; brother, Kevin Day of Madison; nieces, Isabella and Cecelia Bingham, whom she loved like her own; niece, Chelsea; nephews, Lucas and Michael; uncle, Larry Jerdee; and aunt, Vinnie Thousand of Waunakee; and many loving cousins; and very special friend, Lauren Nelson. She was preceeded in death by father, Michael Bingham; mother, Laurie Jerdee; uncle, Donald Jerdee; aunt, Cathy; and grandparents, Art and Marie Jerdee.