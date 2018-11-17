VERONA—Matthew J. Bingham, age 92, passed away quietly at home on Wednesday. Nov. 14, 2018. He was born on Nov. 11, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., to Hood and Clara Bingham, a twin to his brother, William. He also had an older sister, Helen.
Matt joined the U.S. Marine Corps when he was 17 years old, but luckily the war ended before he ever saw combat. Afterwards, he met Mildred “Mil” Bielfuss and they married on Nov. 24, 1951. Through Mil, Matt got a position at United Airlines as Director of Personnel. He held that position until he retired in 1986, at which point he started golfing and fishing in earnest, always with Mil by his side. Matt was a proud member of the Elks Club No. 410. He also gave generously to several charities, especially the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Matt was preceded in death by his beloved Mil in December of 2010; his twin, Bill, in May of 2007; and his sister in September of this year. Matt is survived by many nieces and nephews; many “grands;” and numerous friends, all who came to love Matt’s sense of humor, his amazing steel-trap memory, his old-world gentlemanliness, and his deep generosity. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
