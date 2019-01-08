PLAIN - Vernon A. Bindl age 87, of Plain, passed away on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green. He was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in Plain, the son of Herbert and Alvina (Volk) Bindl. Vernon was married on Dec. 27, 1951, to the former Doris Kraemer. After high school he joined the U.S. Air Force and attended Career Guidance School in Okinawa during the Korean War.
Vernon was a very active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church, a member of the Plain American Legion Post No. 398, served on the Plain Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years and was a scout master with the Plain Boy Scout Troop.
He worked for Kraemer Bros. Inc. and later took over the family farm on Mill Road. He retired at the age of 62, but helped his son with his two farms. There was never a dull moment as he loved to hunt, fish, play golf, dance and was known as "Twinkle Toes" by his wife. They spent many great nights dancing, a love of both Doris and Vernon. He enjoyed special times with his children and grandchildren, teaching them to hunt and fish.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Bindl of Plain; a son, Ken (Susan) Bindl of Plain, a daughter, Dorene Arnett of Sextonville; seven grandchildren, Tracey (Steve) Allison, Terri (Mark) Creighton, Tanya (Brock) Auten, Rachel Bindl (Andy) Brandon Bindl (Bailey) Jessica (Mike) McCarthy, Mandy Melvin; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Norine (Kenneth) Kraemer; and three brothers-in-law, Dennis Crowley, Jan (Colleen) Kraemer, Ron (Margo) Kraemer; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Bindl, Phyllis (Jim) Avenson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Alvina Bindl; an infant daughter, Debbie Bindl; a son, Kevin Bindl, two sisters, Donelda Novy, Doris Brice; a brother, Ray Bindl, three brothers-in-law, Richard Novy, Ray Fleming, Larry Brice; a sister-in-law, Virginia Fleming and Dorene's Fiance, Tim Devlin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post No. 398. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday from 10 a.m., until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's School Endowment or Agrace HospiceCare. The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenway Manor for their exceptional care. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home of Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.