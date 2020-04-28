Bindl, James Edward

Bindl, James Edward

SPRING GREEN - James Edward Bindl, age 68, of Spring Green, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.  The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. They will be posting information when conditions allow for a group gathering. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

