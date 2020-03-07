Bilsky, Walter J.

WAUNAKEE - Died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in Chicago on Aug. 4, 1932, to Walter and Lillian (Sajnog) Bilsky. He married Betty Mae Frish on Feb. 23, 1952, and they resided in the Chicago area for 20 years and then moved to Madison area. Walter owned his own Construction business and worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed playing cards with a number of friends as well as hunting and woodworking.