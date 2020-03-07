Bilsky, Walter J.

WAUNAKEE - Died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in Chicago on Aug. 4, 1932, to Walter and Lillian (Sajnog) Bilsky. He married Betty Mae Frish on Feb. 23, 1952, and they resided in the Chicago area for 20 years and then moved to Madison area. Walter owned his own Construction business and worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed playing cards with a number of friends as well as hunting and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife Betty; a daughter Debra (Mark) Grundahl and two sons; Steven (Deborah)and David (Amy); 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Laurie and a sister Dorothy Lizak.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St John's Catholic Church 209 South St. Waunakee. Msgr. Jame Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, Wis.
(608) 849-4513