Dec. 24, 1937 – Feb. 18, 2023
MIDDLETON — Billy Eugene May, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. He was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Harrisburg, Ill., the son of William May and Flora (Garrett) May.
Billy was the beloved husband of Ann (Meier) May; father to Michael May (Cindy), Mary May (Terry) and Peggy (Stephen) Beaver; and grandpa to Christian, Amanda, Sarah, Nicole, Elyse and Ella. He is also survived and cherished by many other relatives and friends. Billy is preceded in death by his parents; and daughters, Patricia May and Denise May.
A celebration of life will be held at AMERICAN LEGION POST NO. 245, 2217 American Legion Drive, Cross Plains, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
