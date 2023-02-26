MIDDLETON — Billy Eugene May, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. He was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Harrisburg, Ill., the son of William May and Flora (Garrett) May.

Billy was the beloved husband of Ann (Meier) May; father to Michael May (Cindy), Mary May (Terry) and Peggy (Stephen) Beaver; and grandpa to Christian, Amanda, Sarah, Nicole, Elyse and Ella. He is also survived and cherished by many other relatives and friends. Billy is preceded in death by his parents; and daughters, Patricia May and Denise May.