Bills, Robert James "Bob"

WAUNAKEE — Robert James "Bob" Bills, age 87, died unexpectedly on Aug. 2, 2020, at Westshire Village in Waunakee. He was born in Prairie du Sac, Wis. on Dec. 11, 1932. Robert served in the Korean War from 1951 until 1953 where he was assigned to the Army Combat Engineering Unit. After returning home from Korea, Bob met Marlene Smithback. They were married on Jan. 16, 1954. Bob worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Union until he retired in 1990. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years with his family, and in his later years he enjoyed dancing and listening to country music. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his grandson, whom he taught to hunt and fish and enjoyed watching him play hockey from youth through high school.