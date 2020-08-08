Bills, Robert James "Bob"

WAUNAKEE — Robert James "Bob" Bills, age 87, died unexpectedly on Aug. 2, 2020, at Westshire Village in Waunakee. He was born in Prairie du Sac, Wis. on Dec. 11, 1932. Robert served in the Korean War from 1951 until 1953 where he was assigned to the Army Combat Engineering Unit. After returning home from Korea, Bob met Marlene Smithback. They were married on Jan. 16, 1954. Bob worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Union until he retired in 1990. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years with his family, and in his later years he enjoyed dancing and listening to country music. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his grandson, whom he taught to hunt and fish and enjoyed watching him play hockey from youth through high school.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (John) Noll; grandson, Matthew (Amanda) Noll; and great-granddaughter, Penelope Noll, who lovingly called him "Great Grampa Bob."
He is further survived by his siblings, Arline Carpenter, Mary Greiber, LeRoy (Sheila) Bills, and Patricia (Bob) Weaver; sister-in-law, Loras Smithback; and a very special friend, Rose, who he loved spending time with. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Agnes Bills; wife, Marlene; infant son, Robert Jr.; brothers, Harold and Orval Jr.; brothers-in-law, Laverne Greiber, Russell Smithback, Robert Smithback, and George Carpenter; and sisters-in-law, Claudine Bills, and Nancy Smithback Kopplin.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. A public celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Please share your memories of Bob at www.CressFuneralService.com.
